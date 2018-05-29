APTOS (CBS SF) — Several masked suspects who entered a garage in Aptos early Monday morning and attacked three teenage boys with a hammer are still at large, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1:41 a.m. Monday, the suspects accessed the garage in the 100 block of Monte Vista Drive and assaulted the three victims, including two who were asleep, deputies said.

After the assault, the suspects stole several items in the area and fled in a vehicle, sheriff’s officials said.

A 17-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center for significant head injury and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two other boys were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

Deputies began investigating immediately after the attack and the home was processed for forensic evidence.

The surrounding area was canvassed in pursuit of a surveillance video that could have captured the suspects fleeing the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects are described as males in their late teens or early 20s, deputies said. The motive for the attack has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Sgt. Dee Baldwin at (831) 454-7635.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.