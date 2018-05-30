DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The three right lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 680 were shut down for more than 5 hours early Wednesday after a tanker truck crashed and spilled diesel fuel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The lanes were reopened at 8 a.m. but the impact on the morning commute lingered.

The CHP said the tanker was involved in a vehicle collision at around 2 a.m and spilled the diesel fuel for approximately three-fourths of a mile in the No. 5 and No. 6 lanes just north of the interchange with Interstate Highway 580.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but the impact ripped a fuel tank from the big rig.

Caltrans crews cleaned up the 70 gallon diesel spill, but it took several hours and backed traffic up for miles — all but shutting down the Alcosta Blvd on-ramp.