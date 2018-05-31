OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Diana and Eduardo Mares thought the precious photographic memories of their wedding day were safely with relatives in Mexico. Then Eduardo’s work phone began to ring off the hook.

The photos — about 100 in all — were stored on a flash drive the couple sent with Eduardo’s parents to the airport so they could share them with his ailing grandfather in Mexico. But by the time they got to Oakland International, the drive was nowhere to be found.

Unbeknownst to the parents, they had dropped the drive in the street. Overwhelmed by the loss, the parents didn’t have the heart to call the couple and inform them of the loss.

That could have been the tragic end of the story had it not been for the sharp eyes of flight attendant Alicia Fort.

“I was on my way home taking the BART system going to San Francisco and I found the flash drive in the street,” she told KPIX 5.

She picked up the drive, not knowing what it contained.

“A couple of days later, I decide to take a look at the flash drive and it was wedding pictures,” she said. “So I definitely wanted to get that back to the couple because I do work as a photographer part-time and I know how important it is to make sure those memories are preserved.”

Fort took to social media and launched search on social media. That’s when family and friends saw the posted photos.

“I was at work and I just started hearing my phone going crazy and getting notifications left and right,” Eduardo said.

The Woodland couple said they will forever be grateful for Fort’s thoughtful actions.

“She went above and beyond to try to contact us,” Eduardo said. “We really appreciate that. That was really nice of her… Not a lot of people out there take their time out of their day to do that and for her to do something like that it really means a lot to us.”

Fort plans to send the drive to the couple.

“You can’t put a price on memories like those,” she said. “I definitely wanted to make sure that couple was able to get those images back.”