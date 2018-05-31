OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A $10,000 reward is being offered to help find the person responsible for mutilating three puppies found in Oakland, courtesy of Pet Food Express and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The two organizations are each contributing $5,000.

Two 4-month-old female German shepherd puppies were found in a pile of garbage at 89th Avenue and G Street on Saturday night. Then two days later, a 4-month-old shepherd-husky mix was found nearby.

Two of the puppies had broken jaws, and a third was missing one of its paws. The puppy with the missing paw is in a foster home now, and the other two are being treated for their injuries.

“At least two puppies in Oakland have suffered the agony of a broken jaw and the terror of being dumped in a pile of garbage,” PETA spokeswoman Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA urges anyone with information about these cases to come forward immediately so that whoever left these dogs to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”

They’re circulating a poster and asking anyone with information about the case to call Oakland Animal Services at (510) 535-5602.

On Wednesday, just a few days after there were questions whether one of the abused pups would survive her injuries, Rocket Dog Rescue announced the dogs were all thriving.

Rocket Dog Rescue shared video that showed two of the canines — the sisters now named Freya and Frigg — eating, playing, and even kissing each other’s faces with that broken jaw.

“They were in very terrible shape. We were thinking they were not able to survive. But after this care, they are doing really well; much improvement,” said Shikher Singla, a veterinarian at Ocean Ave Veterinary Hospital, where the animals are being kept.

The third puppy is also safe and recovering at the Oakland Animal Services shelter. Officials say this could be a serial animal torture case.

The Oakland Police Department is helping investigate.

“To see these animals smashed and to not know how many more animals are going to be hurt before this person is found is just terrifying,” said Pali Boucher with Rocket Dog Rescue.

