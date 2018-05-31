Filed Under:Cow Hollow, Falling Branch, Injury, San Francisco, Tree, Wind

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A falling tree branch struck a woman Thursday as she entered a parked vehicle in San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, fire officials said.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Union Street in front of Sherman Elementary School at around 2 p.m., fire officials said.

The woman was getting into her car when the branch from an aging ficus came down, shattering the back window of her Mercedes.

She went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors said they’ve seen this happen before.

“It’s really sad. These are old trees, said witness Erica Sandberg. They’re gorgeous trees. but they are falling down and the branches are just precarious.”

The city says the ficus tree appears to be 40 to 50 years old. Their branches are prone to coming down, especially in the strong winds of the past few days.

City crews will now remove the entire tree.

