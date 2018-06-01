PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A 12-foot shark was sighted Friday swimming in the waters just south of the Pacifica Municipal Pier along Sharp Park Beach, authorities said.

Pacifica police reported the sightings around 12:30 p.m. The shark — a great white shark — was also caught on video by a California Highway Patrol helicopter swimming approximately 100 yards off of the Pacifica Pier.

The same shark was videotaped a short time later by Chopper 5.

Pacifica police said there was no aggressive behavior reported and asked that “all beach goers to be careful and aware of their surroundings while visiting any of our beaches.”

“While shark sightings are not frequently reported,” the police department wrote on Next Door. “The Pacific Coast is part of the natural habitat for sharks.”

Shark sightings may be reported to the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.