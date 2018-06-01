SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A metal pipe-wielding suspect allegedly assaulted a bicyclist from behind before making off with two bikes Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Justin Herman Plaza, police said.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at the tourist-heavy plaza.

There, they learned that a man approached a bicyclist from behind and assaulted him with a pipe. The suspect then took the victim’s bicycle.

The suspect next approached another bicyclist and demanded his bike as well.

The suspect was able to flee with both bikes in hand, according to police.

The victim who was assaulted with the pipe was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect, described only as a man in his 40s, police said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.