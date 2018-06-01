SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) – While humane society workers are used to putting animals up for adoption, on Friday the branch of the organization in San Mateo County had an unusual potential pet.

A 24-pound pig named Vivienne is currently at the Peninsula Humane Society in San Mateo looking for a new home.

“She’s extremely healthy. She is a female and she’s very friendly, very sweet,” said Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox.

Martin-Tarbox says Vivienne was found on the street in South San Francisco, so her background remains a bit of a mystery. They think she’s a pot-bellied pig, but don’t know for sure. They also don’t know how old she is or how big she may get.

“If she’s a baby, there is a possibility she could reach up to 150 pounds, so just be aware of that,” said Martin-Tarbox. “This isn’t really an animal that you could keep in a flat in San Francisco.”

It’s important to the Humane Society that whoever adopts Vivienne, adopts her for the right reason.

“We will not adopt her out to anybody who would consider her as a source of food. She’s a pet. She’s a domesticated pig and she’s a pet,” said Martin-Tarbox.

For her own diet, Vivienne prefers one that consists of pig pellets, fresh vegetables, and alfalfa hay. She also enjoys the occasional belly rub. And a pig is a perfect pet for anyone who has allergies, because they have hair, not fur.

The fee to adopt Vivienne is only $100. Anyone interested in meeting her can call the Peninsula Humane Society at 650-340-7022.