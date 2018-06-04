ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A man who died while kite-surfing at a beach in Alameda on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as 73-year-old Dr. Andres Caicedo of Walnut Creek.

Firefighters went to Crown Memorial State Beach at Eighth Street and Otis Drive at 4:26 p.m. Friday after receiving a call that an unresponsive kite-surfer was being brought ashore by another kite-surfer, Fire Capt. Jim Colborn said.

The unresponsive kite surfer, later identified as Caicedo, was taken to Alameda Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Colburn.

Alameda police are investigating Caicedo’s death.

According to a website that provides information about physicians, Caicedo was a general surgery specialist in Concord. The site said he graduated from medical school in 1969 and had more than 49 years of experience.

The website said Caicedo was affiliated with many hospitals, including John Muir Medical Center’s campuses in Walnut Creek and Concord.

