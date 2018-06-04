PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old student has been arrested for alleged terrorist threats after a social media posting threatening a mass shooting at a Pleasant Hill school.

The threat was directed at Valley View Middle School on Viking Drive in Pleasant Hill, police said. The social media message allegedly said the mass shooting was to occur on the last day of school, which is on June 7.

Pleasant Hill and Concord police served a search warrant at a Martinez residence and seized a number of firearms, according to a statement from Pleasant Hill police. A 13-year-old Valley View student was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County juvenile hall for terrorist threats, police said.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Valley View Principal Lisa Sullivan said the school would add supervision on campus as well as counseling for students and staff.

Pleasant Hill police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the department.