SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A second body has been found on the grounds of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in less than a week, police confirmed Tuesday night.

Police were notified Monday morning of the death of a hospital patient, less than a week after the body of Ruby Andersen was found in a power plant building. Andersen had been reported missing May 20 from the hospital, although she was not a patient there.

Andersen was found last Wednesday around 1 p.m. A forensic examination showed that Andersen’s death did not involve any foul play, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death of the person found Monday. No other details were released.

