London Breed at her campaign headquarters in San Francisco in March. (Bonnie Jo Mount via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Early returns showed San Francisco president of the Board of Supervisors London Breed leading in the race for mayor of the city.

Breed had about 36 percent of the vote with about 80,000 ballots counted Tuesday night.

Former state Sen. Mark Leno was in second place with 27 percent of the vote and Supervisor Jane Kim had 18 percent.

San Francisco could make history by electing its first African-American woman, Breed, for mayor. The city has a flourishing economy led by the tech industry, but it’s also plagued by rampant homelessness.

It is the city’s first competitive race for mayor in 15 years.

San Francisco uses an unusual ranked-choice voting system in which voters select their top-three favorites.

