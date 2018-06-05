LOS ALTOS HILLS (KPIX 5) – Past a private gate and a long driveway, sits a $55 million estate in the Los Altos Hills, the most expensive property for sale in the Bay Area.

Sitting on eight acres, the hillside home is being marketed as Silicon Valley’s ultimate estate. The 21,000 square foot home features 5 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a 15-seat movie theater, a 3,000 bottle wine cellar and a vineyard.

“When you get to this price point, you’re looking at people from around the world who are really looking for a showpiece, a work of art,” said DeLeon Realty CEO Michael Repka, who is also the home’s listing agent.

Repka told KPIX 5 that he has already received interest from two international buyers in its first week on the market.

The house is the latest example of the red-hot Bay Area real estate market.

Los Altos Hills was recently declared the wealthiest town in the country, according to new data from 24/7 Wall Street.

It earned the title based on median household income, $244,000 per year.

Repka said the home may suit a tech mogul since it comes with a separate executive center. The current owner is a prominent venture capitalist who first listed it at $88 million last year. It did not sell.

Still this year, Santa Clara County has seen the biggest surge in luxury home sales in the Bay Area.