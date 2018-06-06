OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of Oracle Arena that left one person injured after a watch party held for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, according to authorities.

Police received calls regarding a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. in the parking lot area of Oracle Arena and the Oakland Coliseum. According to police, there were three shots fired and one person was hit.

Police found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel were summoned to the scene and the victim was transported to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.