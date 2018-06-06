OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley appears to have fended off a challenge from civil rights attorney Pamela Price in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial election results.

With 89 percent of precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, it appears that O’Malley will win with about 59 percent support.

Price, who promised to prosecute police officers who kill suspects but said she wouldn’t prosecute misdemeanor cases, was the first challenger O’Malley faced since the Alameda County Board of Supervisors appointed her to her position in September 2009.

Price said in her ballot statement that she ran against O’Malley because she wanted to “hold police accountable and remove officers who are not serving the public, end mass incarceration, eliminate the death penalty and ensure that victims of crime receive the full justice they deserve.”

Price said, “I will create partnerships with organizations, cities and government agencies to ensure that seniors, youth and poor people are not exploited and over-criminalized. I will strive to give everyone a second chance at a first-class life.”

O’Malley, who joined the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office in 1984 and rose through the ranks to become the chief assistant district attorney in 1999, said in her statement that she’s committed to “fighting for women, vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children and people with disabilities and enhancing the rights of victims of crime.”

O’Malley was endorsed by some of California’s most powerful elected officials, including Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, as well as by all five members of the Board of Supervisors and most of the county’s mayors.

Among those who endorsed Price were Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza, a group called Our Revolution that was started by former operatives of presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, actor Danny Glover, activist Angela Davis, the California Nurses Association and former Oakland mayor and U.S. Rep. Ron Dellums.

Price’s campaign mailers and advertisements were funded in part by a group called the California Justice & Public Safety Political Action Committee, which has received major funding from billionaire investor George Soros.