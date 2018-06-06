PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A firefighter has been injured along with two others in a two-alarm vegetation fire Wednesday evening in Pittsburg, a fire marshal with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported at 5:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pittsburg-Antioch Highway, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

Marshall didn’t know the extent of the injuries to the firefighter or the two other people.

The fire has spread to a junkyard and a hazardous materials team is on its way.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down shortly before 7:30 p.m.

#PittsbugIC fire is knocked down but there is still lots of smoke left over in the area — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 7, 2018

Pittsburg-Antioch Highway is closed in both directions near Auto Center Drive, according to Marshall.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.