PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A firefighter has been injured along with two others in a two-alarm vegetation fire Wednesday evening in Pittsburg, a fire marshal with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported at 5:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of Pittsburg-Antioch Highway, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

Marshall didn’t know the extent of the injuries to the firefighter or the two other people.

The fire has spread to a junkyard and a hazardous materials team is on its way.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted that the fire had been knocked down shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburg-Antioch Highway is closed in both directions near Auto Center Drive, according to Marshall.

