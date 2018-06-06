by Christine Samra

(KPIX 5) — President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of a low-level drug offender whose case was championed by Kim Kardashian West during a White House meeting.

The White House said Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother serving 21 years of a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense, would have her sentence commuted by the president, who met with the reality TV star on the issue exactly a week ago.

In a statement, The White House said Johnson “has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades.” The statement noted Johnson was known as a mentor to other inmates, and cited recommendations for clemency from prison officials.

Kardashian West spoke about prison reform with President Trump during a White House meeting which ended with a widely-publicized Oval Office photo of the two.

Following word of the commutation, Kardashian West took to Twitter to express her excitement and to thank all of those for making this happen.

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

