SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the two top San Francisco mayoral candidates separated by only 1,146 votes, the city Department of Elections announced at noon today it has roughly 90,000 uncounted ballots to review and process.

The next update will be announced at 4 p.m. today and will include vote-by-mail ballots received by mail on Tuesday.

But election officials cautioned that they “will need to review and process most of the remaining 90,000 ballots over the next few weeks.”

The latest figures this morning showed former state Sen. Mark Leno leading Board of Supervisors President London Breed 50.42 percent to 49.48 percent in ranked-choice voting. Leno had 69,078 votes and Breed had 67,932.

The Elections Department said the uncounted ballots include about 44,000 vote-by-mail ballots delivered to local polling places on Election Day Tuesday and about 14,000 provisional ballots.

Voters dropped off an additional 3,000 vote-by-mail ballots at stations outside City Hall on Tuesday.

Elections Director John Arntz said he expected the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 13,000 ballots today.

The department will continue to process additional mail ballots that are postmarked by June 5 and received by Friday.

Arntz said updates will continue daily at 4 p.m., including over the weekend. He said his department hopes to process most of the mail ballots by Sunday.

The mayoral vote reflects San Francisco ranked-choice voting, in which voters mark their first, second and third choices. As candidates with fewer votes are successively eliminated, their supporters’ votes are given to their other choices.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.