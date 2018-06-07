SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man wearing suit and tie and carrying a briefcase was being sought in San Francisco after being caught on camera attacking a person lying on a sidewalk.

The San Francisco Police Tenderloin station tweeted images of the man, who appears to be white, wearing glasses and a dark beanie.

Police said he is wanted for aggravated assault after being seen kicking a person on the ground on Leavenworth St. near McAllister St.

Tenderloin Station is seeking your help to identify this aggravated assault suspect. Anyone who knows who this man is should call (415)575-4444 and reference SFPD case 180387174. Warning: Graphic Video pic.twitter.com/R30PSEXvCk — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 7, 2018

Anyone who recognizes the man was urged to contact San Francisco Police at call (415)575-4444 and reference case 180387174.