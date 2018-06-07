CLEVELAND (KPIX) — Sports director Dennis’ O’Donnell traveled to Cleveland for the fourth straight season. He’s visited all the sights and eaten at all the restaurants. His experience in “The Land” sounds a bit like the Johnny Cash song “I’ve Been Everywhere,” unless you’re talking about watching a Warriors sweep in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors are hoping to become the ninth team in NBA Finals history to sweep an opponent. They trailed by 12 in the first half of game three, but Kevin Durant scored 43 points and hit a big shot in the final moments to clinch Golden State’s 110-102 win over the Cavs.

The shot had a lot of Warriors players feeling a little deja vu.