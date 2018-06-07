OAKLAND (CBS SF) — There’s nothing like a mother’s pride.

So it shouldn’t be surprising some of the most vocal Golden State Warriors fans are the mothers of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant.

After Durant almost single-handed carried Golden State to a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, his mother — Wanda Durant — took to social media and left little doubt about how proud she was.

Durant scored a career playoff-high 43 points, draining a long 3-pointer in the final minute to cap his magnificent performance.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 = 35 — Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) June 7, 2018

Maybe no NBA player’s mother is as vocal on social media as Draymond Green’s mother — Mary Babers-Green.

When the game tips off, Babers-Green often has a running commentary with fans on her twitter account. During the season, Babers-Green has tweeted criticism of refereeing, of her son’s play and even his teammates.

During the Warriors Game 2 loss in the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets, Babers-Green directed her critical eye on her son’s team.

The Hampton 5 is getting HUMPED! — MBG (@BabersGreen) May 17, 2018

What you talking about? It’s more to a game than shots! It left everyone else standing around never to get into position. SWING THE BALL. Pass the ball & around the 7 second mark take the shot(not at the 21 second mark). ISO ISO ISO! They beat us at our own game! — MBG (@BabersGreen) May 17, 2018

On Wednesday night, took aim at the officiating in Game 3 of the Finals.

I mean really! Come on @ NBA DO BETTER! — MBG (@BabersGreen) June 7, 2018

The @NBA IS RIDICULOUS FOR REAL! This mess is so predictable! — MBG (@BabersGreen) June 7, 2018

Must be The Money! — MBG (@BabersGreen) June 7, 2018

ALL BALL-These REFS SUCK! Frfr — MBG (@BabersGreen) June 7, 2018

While Steph Curry’s mom — Sonya — is not a social media maven. She is often captured on camera during game’s celebrating her son’s triumphs.

Curry struggled with a rare cold shooting touch during Game 3 going 3-16 from the field and just 1-10 from the 3-point line. But when he did hit the 3-pointer Wednesday, it came at a crucial junction, giving the Warriors a 4-point lead in the final minute of the game.

The TV cameras quickly captured Sonya’s joy as she pointed skyward while cheering loudly.

On Friday night, Golden State will try to clinch its 3rd NBA title in four years and there will be three very nervous moms in the stands, cheering on their sons.