REDDING (CBS SF) – Authorities in Northern California are searching for a van carrying more than a dozen show dogs after it was stolen from a fast food parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

According to CBS affiliate KHSL-TV, dog trainer Tony Carter was stopping for lunch at the In-N-Out Burger in Redding Wednesday afternoon when the van was stolen.

The TV station reported that he was at the restaurant for less than three minutes when the thief drove off with the van.

Carter and the dogs were traveling from Washington State for a dog show in Vallejo.

The dog trainer admitted he left the van running when he ran into the In-N-Out to keep the dogs cool. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Redding were in the 80s at the time of the incident.

“Stupid me, because, obviously, I thought, ‘It’s busy, it’s the middle of the day,'” Carter told the Redding Record-Searchlight newspaper.

Fifteen dogs were in the van, according to Carter, including rat terriers, golden labs and Rottweilers.

Redding Police describe the van as a white 2018 Dodge ProMaster cargo van, with Washington license plate number BKD2048. Police said the van has a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the back and a number 12 in the rear window.

Police have also released a surveillance photo of the man suspected in the theft.

Carter is offering an $8,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the dogs is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.