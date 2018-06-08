Firefighters assess the scene as a house burns in the Napa wine region of California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to ravage the area burning structures and causing widespread evacuations. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSON (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric power lines and equipment failure are to blame for 12 of the deadly Northern California wildfires started in October 2017, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The 2017 wildfire siege killed at least 44 people and destroyed about 9,000 structures. The fires burned at least 245,000 acres across Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and other Northern California counties,

Cal Fire announced Friday that investigators determined the fires were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles. In most cases, the cause was blamed on tree limbs coming into contact with power lines. In other instances, power conductors or other equipment toppling onto the ground sparked the fires, according to Cal Fire.

The 12 fires involving PG&E equipment were:

Redwood Fire

Sulphur Fire

Cherokee Fire

37 Fire

Blue Fire

Norrbom Fire

Adobe Fire

Patrick Fire

Pythian Fire

Nuns Fire

Pocket Fire

Atlas Fire

The investigation into the cause of the Tubbs Fire, which burned in Napa and Sonoma counties, has not yet been completed, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott A. McLean said.

The agency said in eight of the 12 wildfires – Sulphur, Blue, Norrbom, Partrick, Pythian, Adobe, Pocket and Atlas – the investigations have been referred to the county District Attorneys’ offices for review due to evidence of alleged violations of state law.

PG&E did not immediately offer a response to the announcement.

In May, Cal Fire said PG&E power lines coming into contact with trees caused four other Northern California wildfires in rural Butte and Nevada counties last October that burned across more than 14 square miles and incinerated 134 buildings.

Cal Fire indicated three of the fires might have been prevented if PG&E had made more effort to keep trees clear of its power lines and turned those findings over to local prosecutors.

At the time, PG&E said in a statement: “Based on the information we have so far, we believe our overall programs met our state’s high standards.” The utility also said at the time it inspects and monitors every overhead electric transmission and distribution line at least once a year under its Vegetation Management Program.