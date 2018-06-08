MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – As Facebook continues its fight over fake news, the social media giant is reportedly seeking to hire so-called “news credibility specialists” to fact check content.

According to The Guardian newspaper, the company posted the job listings on Thursday. The positions would be at the company’s Menlo Park headquarters.

The newspaper reported that the company was seeking “individuals with a passion for journalism, who believe in Facebook’s mission of making the world more connected.”

“As a member of the team, you’ll be tasked with developing a deep expertise in Facebook’s News Credibility Program,” the listing went on to say.

The newspaper said the social network changed the listing to say Facebook was seeking a “News Publisher Specialist” following initial media reports. References to the credibility program were removed, along with the requirement that applicants have a “passion for journalism.”

The job listings come as Facebook seeks to battle misinformation spread on the site in the wake of the 2016 election. Earlier this week, the company said it is phasing out its “Trending Topics” section, after numerous criticisms that it promoted hoax stories.