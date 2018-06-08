(CBS SF) — A stolen slice of pizza from someone having a lunch break led to the discovery of a hungry stray dog and the rescue of a newborn litter of homeless puppies.

The Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA announced Friday the puppies have now been weaned and are available for adoption. The were discovered on April 17th, said PHS/SPCA spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox.

In a press release, Tarbox said the puppies were found when a group of people on their lunch break reported a stray dog stealing a piece of pepperoni pizza. When rescue staff arrived the hungry dog led them to the litter of puppies.

The puppies were only about a week old went we found them,” Tarbox told CBS San Francisco. “The mom was nursing but she wasn’t getting any nutrition. If we hadn’t found them they’ve probably would not have survived.”

The mom, a terrier who rescue workers dubbed “Queen Elizabeth,” was otherwise in good shape. “Aside from being malnourished she was pretty healthy, thankfully,” said Tarbox.

The puppies were dubbed William, Harry, Duchess Kate, Lady Di, Charlotte and Meghan.

PHS/SPCA said those interested in meeting the mom and the puppies can visit the facility at 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame or call at 650-340-7022. Hours for adoptions are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.