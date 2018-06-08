CLEVELAND (CBS SF) — A Game 4 triple double from Kevin Durant on Friday helped cement his second consecutive NBA Finals MVP Award.

Durant was named winner of the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after the Golden State Warriors collected the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy following the team’s 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Caveliers.

Durant and Steph Curry combined to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 108-85 victory over Cleveland and back-to-back NBA titles.

Durant was instrumental in the Warriors’ Game 3 win, scoring 43 points and draining a long 3-pointer in the final minute to cap a magnificent performance in the 110-102 victory Wednesday.

The NBA Finals MVP Award is one of the few accolades Stephen Curry has not collected during his stellar career.