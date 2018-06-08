MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) – Police in Mountain View on Friday were searching for additional victims of a woman who allegedly has accused men of domestic violence, only to clear out their homes after the men were arrested.

According to Mountain View police, 44-year-old Sunmee Kim was arrested on Thursday after an ongoing investigation that dated back to January.

In that incident, Kim – who was identifying herself by a different name – reported to police that a man she claimed was her fiancée had attacked her. When officers interviewed the man following his arrest, he insisted that he was her housemate and had no romantic involvement with Kim.

After he was eventually released when officers determined he had not committed a crime, the man went home and discovered that Kim had cleared the house they shared of valuables and left.

Officers investigating the case suspected that Kim had filed a false report. Work with the Mountain View Police Departments fraud detective uncovered additional cases where Kim had targeted a number of men in a similar fashion with false accusations of abuse. She was also wanted in southern California for similar crimes committed in Orange County and Los Angeles County.

She had also previously been sentenced for similar crimes nearly five years ago, police said.

On June 7, Kim was found in Palo Alto and arrested for the outstanding warrant out of southern California. Mountain View police believe she may have victimized other individuals in the Bay Area and throughout the state. Additional aliases she has used include Sunny Jean Kim, Jean Kim, Jiin and Ashley Kim. The suspect is also known to use a Korean dating site to find potential victims.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Kim’s or who has additional information on this case can reach out to Mountain View Police Detective Frank Rivas at frank.rivas@mountainview.gov.