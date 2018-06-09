WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLEParade Plans & Route MapGallery: Warriors Clinch NBA TitleKevin Durant Wins Second Straight NBA Finals MVP AwardWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived late for a gender equality meeting at an international summit, prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to kick it off without waiting for “stragglers” to arrive.

Trump created a distraction when he walked in late for Saturday’s breakfast meeting during the Group of Seven summit of leading industrialized nations being held in Quebec.

Trump at G-7 in Canada

Christine Lagarde looks up at Pres. Trump as he arrives late to the Gender Equality Advisory Council working breakfast on the second day of the G7 Summit, June 9, 2018 in Quebec City, Canada. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

He missed Trudeau’s introductory statement and entered the room while Gender Equality Advisory Council co-chair Isabelle Hudon was speaking.

Security personnel had to open a path for Trump through a throng of journalists and cameramen. The camera clicks for Trump almost drowned out Hudon.

French President Emmanuel Macron stared at Trump after he sat down.

Trudeau and Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland later tweeted photos of the women’s empowerment meeting, showing Trump’s empty chair.

Trudeau had made the issue of gender equality a priority for the gathering. He said gender equality must “cut through” everything the G-7 does.

