SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Millennials curious about the Summer of Love, nostalgic Baby Boomers and anyone up for a party might want to check out the 41st Annual Haight-Ashbury Street Fair in San Francisco Sunday.

The fair begins at 11 a.m. on Haight Street between Ashbury and Shrader streets and features food vendors, booths and a full slate of 11 bands including Moonalice, a psychedelic roots-rock band, according to the event website.

dsc9830 Throwback Sunday: 41st Haight Ashbury Street Fair in S.F.

Moonalice, shown here at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, will perform at the Haight-Ashbury Street Fair this Sunday. (Curtis Stankalis)

The band Dick & Jane will hit the stage at 11 a.m., and the winner of a local Battle of the Bands will also perform.

The first Haight-Ashbury Street Fair was held April 29, 1978 to celebrate the re-emergence of the neighborhood, which went through a rough period after the end of the Summer of Love.

