WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLEParade Plans & Route MapGallery: Warriors Clinch NBA TitleKevin Durant Wins Second Straight NBA Finals MVP AwardWarriors NBA Finals Special Section
Filed Under:Celebrity Arrest, DUI, DUI arrests, DUI Checkpoint, Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Nov. 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

MANHATTAN BEACH (AP) — Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested Sunday on suspicion of drunken driving and resisting arrest in a Southern California beach town, police said.

Vaughn was busted early in the morning at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach. He was released from custody later in the morning, police employee Nisha Bhagat said.

Vaughn, 48, is best known for his roles in comedies like “Dodgeball” and “Wedding Crashers,” but has landed more dramatic roles in recent years such as the drill sergeant in the Oscar-winning “Hacksaw Ridge.”

A spokesman for Vaughn had no immediate comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch