SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Starting Monday, Caltrain is expanding a pilot program that allows bicyclists to board “bike cars” on trains before other passengers in an effort to make the transit agency’s service more efficient.

The Bikes Board First pilot program started in April on northbound platforms at the Mountain View, Palo Alto and Redwood City stations, which saw boarding times drastically decrease.

The program is expanding Monday to the northbound platforms at the Sunnyvale and Hillsdale stations and the southbound platform at the 22nd Street station in San Francisco, according to Caltrain.

Passengers with bicycles are encouraged to board the bike cars at the southern end of the platform and Caltrain staff will be at the stations to enforce the policy, which aims to prevent bicyclists from having to get through crowds at the entrance to the train cars.

In December, issues with bike boarding caused an estimated 1,352 minutes of delays throughout the Caltrain system, according to the agency.

The pilot program will end on July 13 and the findings will be presented to Caltrain’s Bicycle Advisory Committee.

