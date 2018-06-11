DANVILLE (CBS SF) — A woman was killed early Monday morning after a tree toppled onto Interstate Highway 680 in Danville and crashed into a passing automobile, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol said the incident took place at 8:55 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-680 north of the El Cerro Boulevard off-ramp in Danville.
The impact of the dead 50- to 60-foot tree — which toppled from a hillside next to the highway — nearly sliced the silver Mercedes 350 sedan in half, trapping the gravely injured driver inside the crumpled vehicle.
Emergency crews were able to extract the body, but the driver was declared dead at the scene.
“It (the accident) was during the morning commute so thankfully there was only one vehicle involved,” said CHP Egt. Eric Butwan.
The accident forced the closure of all lanes except the far left one, triggering a massive morning commute backup.
There was no estimate for when the lanes might reopen.
There is no tree anywhere in sight of this car? What actually happened?