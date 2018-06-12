Filed Under:Animals, Dog Rescued, Dogs, Pets and Animals, Saint Bernard

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (CBS/AP) — “Roof! Roof!” He was practically begging to be rescued.

Firefighters in the Minneapolis suburb of Spring Lake Park on Friday managed to help a 180-pound Saint Bernard named Whiskey who had got stuck on the small roof of an overhang at a side door of his home.

The homeowner’s mother was house-sitting when Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang.

She and police tried to coax him back inside with dog treats to no avail so firefighters with a ladder truck were summoned. One firefighter on a ladder and two inside eventually managed to pull Whiskey safely into the house.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

