SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A man reportedly shot by San Francisco police last weekend is well-known to authorities. It turns out he has been shot by an SFPD officer once before.

Oliver Barcenas was shot Saturday in North Beach while being chased by officers.

Just after midnight Saturday, near the intersection of Grant and Vallejo, a police foot chase ended in gunfire.

The wounded suspect was later identified as the 28-year-old Barcenas by the San Francisco Chroncle. He was booked that evening on six charges including assault on a peace officer with a semiautomatic firearm and possession of firearm by a felon.

“We don’t know what he was up to, but we think we were successful in interrupting a violent crime,” said San Francisco Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

This was not his first violent encounter with San Francisco police.

Back in September of 2012 at the corner of 14th and Natoma, Barcenas was shot three times after another foot chase with police during which he pulled out this loaded TEC-9 with an extended magazine.

At the time, Barcenas was already on parole for a gang-related shooting that wounded a 15-year-old bystander. But the 2012 encounter with police would spark two full nights of protest and vandalism in the Mission.

“Certainly it’s a little concerning that we have this armed convicted felon on the streets with this loaded assault pistol, and these folks seem to think that what we did wasn’t appropriate,” Andraychak told KPIX 5 during the unrest in 2012.

At the time, then Chief Greg Suhr described Barcenas as a Norteno gang member on his way to avenge a killing and a potential third-strike candidate.

But his time in custody would not be long. After pleading guilty to several charges in 2014, time-served allowed him to be released to the San Francisco County Probation Office just about two years later.

By coincidence, Barcenas was actually shot in the 2012 incident by future interim SFPD Police Chief Toney Chaplin.

Police have not officially identified Barcenas as the man involved in Saturday’s shooting.

Police officials said more information will be provided at a public meeting on the officer-involved shooting that has yet to be scheduled.