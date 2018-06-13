SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former state Senator Mark Leno will concede the San Francisco mayoral election to Supervisor London Breed at a Wednesday afternoon news conference, sources tell KPIX 5.

Leno, who trails Breed by 1,861 votes with more to be counted, has called a 1 p.m. news conference.

As of Tuesday, Breed — who is president of the Board of Supervisors and filled in as mayor for several weeks after the December death of Mayor Ed Lee, remained ahead of Leno with 111,446 votes, translating to 50.42 percent. Leno had received 109,585 votes, or 49.58 percent, according to San Francisco election officials.

Tuesday marked the fourth straight day Breed maintained a lead over Leno, who initially led the race, according to last week’s election numbers.

On Monday, the elections department included about 9,000 votes that were tallied since Sunday. Additionally, elections officials said they are still processing more than 17,000 ballots.

The mayoral vote reflects San Francisco ranked-choice voting, in which voters mark their first, second and third choices. As candidates with fewer votes are successively eliminated, their supporters’ votes are given to their other choices.

“The most important thing now is that every single vote must be counted,” Breed campaign consultant Marjan Philhour said in the statement released Tuesday. “Debates about the Ranked Choice system can come later, this is the system we had going in, and it’s the system we have coming out. We are pleased to see RVC outcomes, first choice margins, and citywide pluralities converging towards one clear leader, and that leader is London Breed.”

The winner of the mayoral race will serve the remainder of Lee’s term, which runs through January 2020.