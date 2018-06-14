DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A Castro Valley man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting his wife at their home four years ago.

Feng Mi, 49, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder on March 22 for the death of his wife, 45-year-old Yunyi Zhang, who was found dead of gunshot wounds at their home in the 19000 block of Stanton Avenue in Castro Valley at about 4 p.m. on March 14, 2014.

Mi’s plea agreement called for him to receive a term of 25 years to life in state prison and Alameda County Superior Court Judge Paul Delucchi formally imposed that sentence at a hearing Thursday.

Mi and his wife have a daughter who’s now 18 and a son who’s now 12, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Before Zhang was killed, deputies had been to the couple’s home multiple times to respond to reports of domestic violence involving Mi, sheriff’s officials said.

Mi, who surrendered to police at California State University East Bay in Hayward three days after his wife was found dead, had two guns registered under his name, according to the sheriff’s office.

