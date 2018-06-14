FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 29-year-old Fairfield woman was severely mauled in her backyard early Thursday before police killed her pet dog that was attacking her, authorities said.

Fairfield police said the attack took place in the woman’s backyard in the 1600 blk of Kentucky St. A nextdoor neighbor called 911 to report they had heard the woman screaming and looked over the fence and saw a large dog attacking her.

Arriving officers could see the woman lying face down and bleeding profusely from both arms with a large dog standing over her.

The woman’s house has an unusually large yard, almost a full acre in size, and the attack was occurring in the farthest reach of the yard away from the home and street.

Authorities said the dog quickly alerted to the officer’s presence and charged the fence where the officers stood. One officer on scene fired his handgun at the charging dog out of fear of his safety, his fellow officers and the woman that had already been badly injured.

The dog stopped his attack and soon succumbed to his injuries.

Emergency aid was immediately provided to the woman, and the severity of her injuries were determined to be life-threatening. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local trauma center and later flown by helicopter to a surgical center in the Bay Area. She is listed in serious condition.

Investigators said the attack took place when she opened a backyard kennel — which housed several dogs — to provide the dog with water.