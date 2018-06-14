LA HONDA (CBS SF) — Three teenage inmates, two being held on weapons-related charges, walked away from a minimum security ranch in the Santa Cruz Mountains early Thursday and remain at large, authorities said.

The three Hispanic males, age 18, 17 and 16, were last seen at the Log Cabin Ranch facility wearing brown sweaters and black pants.

Authorities warned residents living near the rural facility to be on extreme alert.

The 16-year-old was being held on vandalism and false ID charges, the 17-year-old was serving time for weapons and robbery charges while the 18-year-old was incarcerated on an assault with a firearm charge.

If you see the teens or have any information about their whereabouts please call the San Mateo County Sheriff at 650-363-4911.