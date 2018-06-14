SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A pilot and his passenger escaped unharmed Thursday when their private jet made an emergency landing at Sacramento’s Mather Airport and caught fire, authorities said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said firefighters responded to the call at 11:45 a.m. of a jet landing without gear.

Fire officials tweeted that the two occupants of the plane were able to escape unharmed, but the jet was heavily damaged by the emergency landing and the fire.

The wreckage from the crash kept the Runaway 22L out of service.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.