NEWARK (KPIX 5) – A 39-year-old Union City woman, whose image was captured on a surveillance camera video, has been arrested for the attempted arson of a preschool, authorities said.

Union City police said Kristina Romo was taken into custody after a member of the public recognized her after they watched surveillance video of a suspected arson attempt at the “Safari Kids” Pre-school.

After obtaining the anonymous tip, detectives with the Union City and Newark police contacted Romo at her home and developed enough evidence to place her under arrest. The motive behind the attempt arson was still being investigated.

“We would like to thank the public for their quick response and assistance in identifying this person,” Union City police said in a press release.

During the November incident the woman didn’t bother trying to conceal her identity in the images caught on camera as she is seen trying to light a Molotov cocktail.

“She was not successful in starting that fire,” said Newark Police Capt. Jonathan Arguello.

The woman then walks to the front of the preschool/daycare center and uses the champagne bottle turned Molotov cocktail into a battering ram, smashing the glass door.

“The footage is pretty discernible,” said Arguello.