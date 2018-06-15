SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A surprise guest showed up Friday at an 8th grad graduation ceremony in San Francisco to deliver a speech: Hillary Clinton.

Clinton was the guest speaker at the 8th grade commencement ceremony for Hamlin School, a private school in the Pacific Heights neighborhood Friday morning.

Alexa Tabibian, a student in the graduating class at the school, summed up the speech.

“She talked about how we had to be courageous in a world dominated mainly by men, and how we have to get up when people push us down,” said Tabibian.

The school didn’t say how former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Clinton came to be invited to the ceremony, but it may have something to do with the fact that one of her friends has a granddaughter who attends the school.