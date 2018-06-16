BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An overturned canoe washed ashore with a body inside, according to Berkeley police.

The body was found at the Berkeley Marina by a bystander Saturday who reported it around 5:45 p.m.

Police taped off the area as they searched for evidence. Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco is trying to recover a gear bag that was in the vessel to help identify the person.

Police believe no one else was in the canoe when it capsized.

No word yet on the victim’s identity.

