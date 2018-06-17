LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Alameda County Fire Department, Livermore-Pleasanton and CalFire firefighters had 90 percent containment Sunday night on two separate grass fires.

The fires burned a total of about 60 acres along state Highway 84 between the Ruby Hills area southwest of Livermore and the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy Center.

Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department firefighters responded to the initial alarm at about 3:50 p.m., and were joined by firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department and CalFire.

The fire agencies mobilized 30 engines, two tankers, helicopters and two bulldozers to fight the fast-moving fires, and it took about two hours to achieve 90 percent containment, said Aaron Lacey, a battalion chief with Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

The California Highway Patrol closed some lanes of Highway 84 in the Pigeon Pass area at the height of the firefighting work.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were burned, but some PG&E power poles sustained damage, Lacey said.