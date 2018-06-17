MONTGOMERY, Alabama (CBS SF) — As former KPIX anchor Dana King stared at the statue of her great grandmother, tears came to her eyes.

King, who left the TV news business in 2012, has been refining her skills as a sculptor ever since and now has a work displayed outside the new National Museum For Peace And Justice in Montgomery.

Her work — named Guided By Justice — honors those who marched, including her great grandmother, in the Montgomery bus boycott of the 1960s.

“One woman walked up to my great grandmother (her statue) and she stood about 3 feet from her and bent down to look into her eyes,” King said with emotion filling her voice. “And to see her maybe like no one saw her when she was alive… My great grandmother was enslaved and while she was a honorable person, she was never honored in her life.”

“But to see people touch her and hug her is more than I could ever hope for.”

The museum also stands as a tribute to more than 4,400 African American men, women, and children were hanged, burned alive, shot, drowned, and beaten to death by white mobs between 1877 and 1950.

On the walls are plaques memorializing many of them.

Like Elbert Williams who was lynched in Brownsville, Tenn., in 1940 while helping to register African-American voters or Henry Smith who was lynched in Paris, Texas by a mob in 1893.

The museum is the brain child of Bryan Stevenson, head of the Equal Justice Initiative.

“In this country, we haven’t done that (built a memorial) about lynching, about slavery,” he told CBS This Morning. “There’s no place in this country where you can go and have an honest experience…I think we have created a narrative of denial.”

So Stevenson worked for years to build the stunning memorial. It opened in April.

King says Stevenson’s message touched her personally.

“We (African Americans) have to own our story,” she said. “It can’t be told by anybody but us.”

