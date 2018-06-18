Filed Under:Aptos, Beer Can Beach, Great white shark, Santa Cruz

APTOS (CBS SF) — Crowds gathered at Aptos’ Beer Can Beach over the weekend, lured there by the carcass of a 8-foot White Shark that had washed up on the shore.

The dead shark was removed off the beach by marine biologists from UC Santa Cruz who will conduct a necropsy to determine how it died. But before it was taken away, its massive teeth with sea lion fur still wedged in them, became a crowd and selfie favorite.

Marine biologists said the shark was about five years old and weighted about 500 pounds.

The shark had several fresh puncture wounds and scars on its body.

White sharks are native to the area where they feed on sea lions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch