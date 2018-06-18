APTOS (CBS SF) — Crowds gathered at Aptos’ Beer Can Beach over the weekend, lured there by the carcass of a 8-foot White Shark that had washed up on the shore.

The dead shark was removed off the beach by marine biologists from UC Santa Cruz who will conduct a necropsy to determine how it died. But before it was taken away, its massive teeth with sea lion fur still wedged in them, became a crowd and selfie favorite.

Marine biologists said the shark was about five years old and weighted about 500 pounds.

The shark had several fresh puncture wounds and scars on its body.

White sharks are native to the area where they feed on sea lions.