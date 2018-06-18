SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Giants first round draft pick Joey Bart got a taste of the big leagues on Monday at AT&T Park.

Bart put on the cream colored jersey, shook general manager Bobby Evans’ hand, and got to know some of his future teammates – some of which won’t be around when Bart gets called to the show.

The catcher out of Georgia Tech was the Giants highest draft pick since they took Will Clark second overall in 1985. In 1990, Clark signed a 4-year contract worth $15 million dollars. This week the Giants gave Bart a $7 million dollar bonus without playing a single big league game. It’s the largest upfront bonus given to a position player according to MLB.com

The high-priced prospect spoke with Dennis O’Donnell after taking a tour of AT&T Park. “I’m ready to start my career,” he said.

Bart hit .359 his junior season at Georgia Tech and was named the ACC Player of the Year. He plays the same position as Buster Posey, and many wonder what will happened when Bart is ready for the big leagues.

“If I can learn anything from that guy, that will be good for my career,” he said of Posey. “I can’t complain one bit.”

In the meantime, Bart will report to the Giants Arizona League with the hope of climbing the organizational ladder in a hurry.

“I have to compete,” he told O’Donnell. “I have a big target on my back.”