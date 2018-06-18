SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 58-year-old man has been taken into custody in a pair of violent unprovoked assaults in San Francisco that left the victims battered and bloodied, authorities announced Monday.

San Francisco police said Samuel Youmtoub of San Francisco was arrested on Sunday as he was walking on Market Street near UN Plaza. The arresting officers said they recognized Youmtoub as the suspect from the surveillance video of a brutal assault on a homeless man on Leavenworth St. on May 24th.

Youmtoub was also charged for the assault of a 28-year-old man on a Muni bus at 8th Street near Mission St. on May 28th.

He has been booked into San Francisco County Jail and charged with aggravated assault in both cases.

In the May 24th assault, a 38-year-old homeless man was laying down on the sidewalk on Leavenworth St. On surveillance video, the suspect is seen approaching him and viciously kicking him in the face.

The victim then is seen lying motionless after the attack as the suspect casually walks away into United Nations’ Plaza. The victim suffered serious injuries requiring hospitalization.

During the Muni bus assault, a suspect approached the victim, yelled at him, grabbed the victim by his hair and repeatedly slammed the victim’s face into a steel handrail leaving the victim with severe injuries including a broken nose.

This incident was also captured on Muni surveillance video.

Both incidents appear to be unprovoked attacks and there was no indication the suspect knew either victim or had any prior interaction them. San Francisco Police investigators working these two cases determined the suspect in both of these attacks was the same person.