A man is seen on surveillance video petting a puppy in a San Jose warehouse just before he picks it up and drives away with it. (Luis Gutierrez)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was captured on video stealing a puppy from a San Jose warehouse and images of the theft were released Tuesday in the hope of generating leads.

San Jose police said the theft happened Monday afternoon. Officers responded at around 3:17 to the call and found out from the victim that the puppy, a six-week-old Husky/Golden Retriever mix, was stolen from inside a business on the 2000 block of Bering Drive.

The puppy has grey fur and a white tail, and was wearing a pink collar with the name “Nyla” engraved on it. According to the Mercury News, the business owner had been bringing the puppy to work so as not to leave it home alone.

The suspect was described as a Latino adult male, about 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with black hair and a black beard, and wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and black Vans shoes.

He was seen on surveillance video gesturing to the dog and enticing it to walk up to him. After briefly petting it, the man then picks it up and walks back to his vehicle – a black Mercedes SUV with distinguishing yellow windshield wipers – and drives away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was urged to contact San Jose Police.