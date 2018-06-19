OAKLAND (CBS SF) — There was an extra set of eyes watching the NBA draft hopefuls go through their workouts at the two-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors facility on Tuesday.

Star forward Draymond Green — among the biggest steals in NBA draft history when he taken with the 35th pick in the 2012 — was sitting in the corner, watching the players go through their paces.

“Draymond has a brilliant mind,” said Warriors GM Bob Myers. “I remember when we drafted him, one of our coaches said he’s already on day two one of our best defenders on the team. It would be the equivalent of drafting a middle linebacker in football and on the second day of practice you go he could be our play-caller. Draymond is that good and that sharp defensively.”

Green has attended three of the Warriors walkout days and plans to attend Wednesday’s session. Golden State will draft 28th in the first round on Thursday night.

“He just loves basketball, I mean what’s he doing here?” Myers said. “He’s at our draft workout on a Tuesday and stays. He came into the draft room yesterday. That’s the kind of guys you want.”

“To have a guy like him, who is a three-time champion, care about who we are taking at 28 shows great leadership. I’m sure the players look over there and kinda say: ‘That’s Draymond Green.'”

Myers also says Green’s NBA success is a lesson for the young hopefuls.

“He was a 35th pick, it’s motivating for those guys,” the Warriors GM said. “He’s a great story. It doesn’t matter what number you are in the draft.”

As for his advice on the choice, Myers said he respects Green’s opinions.

“Who am I to say I know more than Draymond Green about basketball, it’s probably the other way around,” Myers said. “If you want somebody whose opinion should hold some weight — he watches college (basketball), he comes to the workouts.”