Ryan Mayer

Avert your eyes Boston Red Sox fans. Manny Ramirez was in attendance at last night’s Rangers-Royals game in Kansas City and the disguise he wore is likely to make Red Sox fans’ blood boil.

Yes, that’s the Red Sox legend sporting a maroon Yankees hat. Odd color aside, the hat is also reportedly pretty pricey. According to Busted Coverage, the hat that Ramirez is wearing in the photo is a $530 Gucci Yankees hat. Between the hat, the sunglasses and the lack of his trademark dreadlocks that he sported during his career, you have to admit it’s a pretty good disguise.